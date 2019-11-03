Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 73.3% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 76.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 254.8% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.74. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

