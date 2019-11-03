Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Rating Increased to Buy at Commerzbank

Commerzbank upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FCAU has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a sell rating and a $14.18 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.85.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCAU traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.74. 11,222,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,113,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.