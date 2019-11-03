Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) PT Set at €11.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.30 ($13.14) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.29 ($16.62).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 1 year high of €9.08 ($10.56).

