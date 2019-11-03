Fellazo (OTCMKTS:FLLCU) Trading Down 0.2%

Fellazo Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLLCU)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06, 304 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

Fellazo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLLCU)

Fellazo Inc intends to focus its search for target businesses in the health food and supplement sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Yongkang, China.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Fellazo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fellazo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.