FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,682 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,143 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 1.3% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 107,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $17,637,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.0% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 160,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,343,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 76,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 25.7% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.2% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on FedEx to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.40.

FDX stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $137.78 and a 52 week high of $234.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.