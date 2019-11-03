Federated National Holding Co (NASDAQ:FNHC) Short Interest Update

Federated National Holding Co (NASDAQ:FNHC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of FNHC opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. Federated National has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $23.92.
Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Federated National had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 2.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federated National will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Federated National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.
Federated National Company Profile
FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
