Federated National Holding Co (NASDAQ:FNHC) Short Interest Update

Federated National Holding Co (NASDAQ:FNHC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of FNHC opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. Federated National has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Federated National had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 2.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federated National will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated National in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated National in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated National in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Federated National by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Federated National by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 21,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Federated National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Federated National Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

