Far Resources (CNSX:FAT) Trading 25% Higher

Shares of Far Resources Ltd (CNSX:FAT) traded up 25% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, 2,008,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,786% from the average session volume of 69,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

Far Resources Company Profile (CNSX:FAT)

Far Resources Ltd., an exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for lithium, silver, and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Zoro Lithium project located in the Snow Lake region of Manitoba.

