Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

XOM traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.60. 13,849,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,299,303. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $83.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average is $73.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

