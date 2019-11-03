Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.96.
XOM traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.60. 13,849,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,299,303. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $83.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average is $73.33.
In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.
