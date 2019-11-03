Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Exxon Mobil earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

XOM stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $83.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average is $73.33. The firm has a market cap of $286.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.96.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

