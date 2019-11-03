Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Short Interest Up 5.1% in October

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,330,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 37,420,000 shares. Approximately 54.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 21.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,548,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,035 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 4.6% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 11,714,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,725,000 after acquiring an additional 514,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,312,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,653,000 after acquiring an additional 150,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 95.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,787,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,422 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 25.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,972,234 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,395 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on XOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Imperial Capital cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Shares of XOG stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $247.94 million, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.96. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. Extraction Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

