Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Shares Up 4%

Exor NV (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) shot up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.50 and last traded at $75.50, 600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.60.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.37.

Exor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)

Exor N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment and commercial vehicles, and football businesses. The company reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as offers mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

