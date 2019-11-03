ExclusiveCoin Price Reaches $0.0836 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $481,219.00 and approximately $538.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0836 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000194 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,756,714 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

