EVOS (EVOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $14,631.00

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. EVOS has a total market capitalization of $14,631.00 and approximately $3,709.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EVOS has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EVOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

About EVOS

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

