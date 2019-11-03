Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €29.35 ($34.13).

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVK shares. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of EVK stock traded up €0.50 ($0.58) on Friday, reaching €24.15 ($28.08). The company had a trading volume of 576,246 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of €23.12 and a 200-day moving average of €24.38. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

