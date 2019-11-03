Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

EEFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.22.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,474. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $91.78 and a one year high of $171.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $3,201,794.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,794.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,386,000 after buying an additional 223,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,903,000 after purchasing an additional 135,698 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 936,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,603,000 after purchasing an additional 635,710 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 550,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,681,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.