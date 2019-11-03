Etherparty (FUEL) Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ACX, Binance and HitBTC. Etherparty has a market cap of $3.49 million and $68,396.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00217171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.78 or 0.01399813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00029067 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00119914 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, ACX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

