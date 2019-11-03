Ethereum Meta (ETHM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 182.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $11,572.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 454.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Meta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00217828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.53 or 0.01407178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00029088 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00119954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Token Profile

Ethereum Meta was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,571,297 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.