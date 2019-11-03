Ether Zero Price Up 3% Over Last Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, Hotbit, EXX and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 3% against the dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $517,594.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.53 or 0.01977222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00053051 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 207,898,715 coins and its circulating supply is 165,869,302 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Hotbit, DigiFinex and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

