Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies updated its Q2 guidance to $1.83 and $1.86 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.85-5.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $186.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.64. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $121.47 and a 1 year high of $207.50. The company has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $555,733.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,895,615.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $1,346,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,198,276 shares of company stock worth $431,896,335 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.96.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

