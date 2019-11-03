Estee Lauder Companies’ (EL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

EL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.96.

Shares of EL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,383. The stock has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $121.47 and a 52 week high of $207.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.64.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $555,733.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,895,615.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 28,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total transaction of $5,951,411.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,360 shares in the company, valued at $19,279,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,198,276 shares of company stock worth $431,896,335. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,490,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 16.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

