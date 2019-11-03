Essex Savings Bank Sells 31,918 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,918 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 5.7% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 262,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 176,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 250,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $69.60 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $83.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $285.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.96.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

