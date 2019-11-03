Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLPG)

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($6.91) per share for the year.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $10.13. The business had revenue of $715.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.26 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 32.09%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GLPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.22.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $187.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 8.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.69. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $191.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 464.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 134.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the second quarter worth $48,447,000. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

