Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Gentherm Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for Gentherm in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.14 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

