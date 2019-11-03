Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 36,892 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,892 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,911,000 after buying an additional 61,176 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11,992.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 47,970 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 48,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 25,205 shares during the period.

GSG opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

