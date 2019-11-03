Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,391 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 21,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ryder System by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $107,014.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,739.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.85.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Cfra cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.