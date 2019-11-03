Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 505.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 170.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 77.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Rehberger acquired 1,100 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,593. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

