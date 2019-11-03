Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in CIT Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 588,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,682,000 after purchasing an additional 87,722 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the third quarter worth about $2,536,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the third quarter worth about $374,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in CIT Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the third quarter worth about $9,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIT shares. TheStreet cut shares of CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

In other news, Director Alan L. Frank bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,309.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ellen R. Alemany bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.55 per share, for a total transaction of $500,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,623,432.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 30,430 shares of company stock worth $1,316,860. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.02 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

