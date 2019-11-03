Enterprise Financial Services Corp Trims Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,080 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 145.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 24,033 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PKB opened at $34.37 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

