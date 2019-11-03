Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 1,199 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 144,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $58.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.97 and a twelve month high of $58.49.

