Enterprise Financial Services Corp Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 1.2% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,285,000 after purchasing an additional 28,118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 260,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

XAR stock opened at $107.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.95. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $73.23 and a 12-month high of $112.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.