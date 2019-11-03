Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,780,815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,213 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.79% of Enerplus worth $13,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Enerplus by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,676,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,424 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,963,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Enerplus by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,377,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,866 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,530,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Enerplus by 2,753.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 944,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 911,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC set a $15.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,923. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Enerplus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $240.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Enerplus had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 18.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enerplus Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.26%.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.