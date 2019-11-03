Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Energy Recovery worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 261,971 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 32,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,149,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after buying an additional 36,715 shares during the period. 33.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $515.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $12.04.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

