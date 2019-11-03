Endeavour Mining (EDV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Endeavour Mining to post earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$293.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.59 million.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$23.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.27. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$16.34 and a twelve month high of C$28.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.02.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EDV. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$28.97 to C$29.11 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.30.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total transaction of C$289,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$255,543.66.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

