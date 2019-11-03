Encana (TSE:ECA) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential downside of 26.47% from the company’s previous close.

ECA has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Encana from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cormark lowered their target price on Encana from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Encana from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.65.

Shares of TSE:ECA opened at C$5.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Encana has a fifty-two week low of C$5.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.88.

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Encana will post 1.0299999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

