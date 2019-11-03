Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE EIG opened at $42.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76. Employers has a 52 week low of $39.31 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.58 million. Employers had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Employers will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EIG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Employers in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

