Empired (ASX:EPD) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Empired Ltd (ASX:EPD)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.29 ($0.20) and last traded at A$0.29 ($0.20), 457 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.29 ($0.21).

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.32. The company has a market cap of $44.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97.

Empired Company Profile (ASX:EPD)

Empired Limited provides information technology solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, such as cloud, enterprise content management, customer relationship management, data insight and business intelligence, digital and experience design, enterprise resource planning, expert guidance, identity and access management, infrastructure transformation, change management, Internet of Things, managed infrastructure, mobile solution, application, project management office, office accelerator, spatial, system integration, and unified communication services.

