Emerald Advisers LLC Has $32.55 Million Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 551,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 35,805 shares during the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care accounts for 1.5% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $32,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 277.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 498,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,374,000 after purchasing an additional 366,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $401,771,000 after purchasing an additional 316,123 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,596,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6,072.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 252,928 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $89,313.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,298.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 9,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $667,946.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,091.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,221 shares of company stock worth $31,849,205. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.31.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 0.19. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $74.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average is $63.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

