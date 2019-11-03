Emerald Advisers LLC Has $16.29 Million Position in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,806 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $16,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Comerica Bank increased its position in Vocera Communications by 117.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 62,183 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Vocera Communications by 312.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 42,273 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Vocera Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 260,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 55,163 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vocera Communications by 29.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,039,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,926,000 after buying an additional 688,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth $6,030,000.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on Vocera Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $36.00 price target on Vocera Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $71,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 75,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,850. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $20.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $660.36 million, a PE ratio of -122.24 and a beta of 0.35. Vocera Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.72 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

