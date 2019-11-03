Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 984,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,468 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $17,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Insmed by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Insmed by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter.

INSM opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 6.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.97. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $33.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 291.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

