Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Lowered to $108.00 at Robert W. Baird

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EA. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.77.

Shares of EA opened at $95.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.79. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $108.80.

In other news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $302,400.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,304.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total value of $46,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,680,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

