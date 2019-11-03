Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

EA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $121.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated a buy rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.77.

EA opened at $95.30 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $108.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.79.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $482,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,293.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.91, for a total value of $863,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,989 shares of company stock worth $4,680,776 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,962 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 187,667 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

