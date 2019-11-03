Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 84.44%. The company had revenue of $172.26 million during the quarter.

NYSE:EGO traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,103,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,152. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGO. GMP Securities lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

