Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 84.44%. The company had revenue of $172.26 million during the quarter.

NYSE:EGO traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,103,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,152. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGO. GMP Securities lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

