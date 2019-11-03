El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 3,286,778 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 606% from the previous session’s volume of 465,462 shares.The stock last traded at $15.00 and had previously closed at $11.62.

The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.21 million. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOCO. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 23.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 136,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter worth $2,773,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter worth $29,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $432.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

