Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.48, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $26.69 million for the quarter.

EIDX stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 20.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16 and a beta of -0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.66. Eidos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $49.72.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Uma Sinha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $96,025.00. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $228,700.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $695,725. Corporate insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

EIDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eidos Therapeutics to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research set a $56.00 target price on Eidos Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eidos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

