eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.78. eBay reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on eBay from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Cowen set a $36.00 price objective on eBay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

In related news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $398,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,753,621.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 22,352 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 731,393 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,509,000 after purchasing an additional 382,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,889 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,236,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,334,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

