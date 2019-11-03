Eaton Co. PLC to Post FY2019 Earnings of $5.77 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Eaton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $5.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.83. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Group cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Eaton stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.09. Eaton has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

In other Eaton news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $1,507,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $86,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,354.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,160 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

