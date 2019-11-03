Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.96 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.93. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $133.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.77. Eastgroup Properties has a 52 week low of $87.69 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.77.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.24 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 28.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a 0.72000 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.

In other news, insider Brent Wood sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $398,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,428,474.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $60,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,740 shares of company stock worth $1,256,355. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 2.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 5.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

