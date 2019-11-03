Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 73.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 620.0% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $54.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

PFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $66.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $57,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

