Eagle Ridge Investment Management Increases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 169.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Diageo by 36.5% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $163.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $176.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Societe Generale downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

