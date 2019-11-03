Eagle Ridge Investment Management Boosts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,629,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Coleman Howard acquired 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $116.21 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.53 and a 12 month high of $118.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

